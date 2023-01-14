I WILL MAKE YOU MILLIONAIRES, GBM PROMISES ZAMBIANS

….assures citizens that he won’t allow foreigners to syphon public resources

Lusaka, Friday, January 13, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

PF presidential hopeful Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – GBM has told Zambians that he will make them millionaires once he becomes a Republican President.



Hon Mwamba said when he addressed journalists in Lusaka after having lunch at Matebeto in Lusaka’s Thornpark area today, that he understands the struggles small business men and women are going through.

The potential PF leader disclosed that he as well started off from such a background.



“When I become Republican President, not party president, Republican President because I come from these people. Where these people started their businesses that is how I started. I am going to promote these small scale business men and women in this country,” he said.

“I want to see that they also become millionaires. I can only give one contract of $100 million, share it amongst the 100 Zambians of the $100 million, they become millionaires, it’s very simple, using government money.”



He also assured Zambians that he will not allow foreigners to syphon money from the country.

“So I will do it. Zambians, I am going to make you millionaires. No foreigner will come into this country, I am not going to allow that, to come and syphon our hard earned resources. I am not going to allow that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwamba said UPND has terribly failed the people who voted them into power.