I Will Never Ever Support Pf In My Life, I Regret And Please Zambians Forgive Me And I Am Sorry Because My Supporting Of Pf In 2021 Has Cost Me A Lot – Kings Malembe

GOSPEL singer Kings Mumbi, popularly known as Kings Malembe Malembe, has apologised to the Zambians for taking sides in politics.

Speaking at a media briefing, Kings said his decision to show remorse, comes after introspection and in consultation with his spiritual fathers, whom he let down in the past.

The singer, who during the Patriotic Front (PF) referred to himself as the ‘son of the house’ for the then President Edgar Lungu, said he will never again take sides in politics, because politicians come and go.

“My apology today is out of conviction, no body has pushed me to do this but I have been counseled and advised.

I took sides in campaigns, I have fought with my conscious and the Zambians who trusted me. As a public figure, I took sides during campaigns, for this, I apologise, please forgive me, it will never happen again, ” he said.

Kings further apologised to the body of Christ and his family for letting them down.

“10 years ago,Bishop Joe Imakando called me to give me guidance but I let him down,” he said.

During the PF regime, Kings conspicuously associated himself with the government and could openly campaign and defend the party, which later lost power to the now, ruling UPND.

