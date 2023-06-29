I Will Never Ever Support Pf In My Life, I Regret And Please Zambians Forgive Me And I Am Sorry Because My Supporting Of Pf In 2021 Has Cost Me A Lot – Kings Malembe
GOSPEL singer Kings Mumbi, popularly known as Kings Malembe Malembe, has apologised to the Zambians for taking sides in politics.
Speaking at a media briefing, Kings said his decision to show remorse, comes after introspection and in consultation with his spiritual fathers, whom he let down in the past.
The singer, who during the Patriotic Front (PF) referred to himself as the ‘son of the house’ for the then President Edgar Lungu, said he will never again take sides in politics, because politicians come and go.
“My apology today is out of conviction, no body has pushed me to do this but I have been counseled and advised.
I took sides in campaigns, I have fought with my conscious and the Zambians who trusted me. As a public figure, I took sides during campaigns, for this, I apologise, please forgive me, it will never happen again, ” he said.
Kings further apologised to the body of Christ and his family for letting them down.
“10 years ago,Bishop Joe Imakando called me to give me guidance but I let him down,” he said.
During the PF regime, Kings conspicuously associated himself with the government and could openly campaign and defend the party, which later lost power to the now, ruling UPND.
Mwebantu
Ask the UPND to forgive you. Don’t use my Zambia in vain. PF is a political party…and so is UPND. There are many Zambians who are PF, just as there are Zambians who are UPND. And note that UPND is not Zambia, neither is PF Zambia.
Your decision not to ever support PF is a personal one , and it is between your self and PF…It doesn’t concern me as a Zambian. You are seeking forgiveness from a wrong entity my brother.
You sold your christian values and national patriotism with a few pieces of Gold. This action is purily a marketing strategy since you want to fill the hero’s stadium. Good luck!
Dispicable! What a shameless unprincipled man! I have more respect for Mr. Davies Chama than this man, at least he has remained loyal to PF.
Ba Malembe, you are an enemy of the cross of Jesus Christ. Your god is your stomach. You are a disgrace to the body of Christ, that is, if you belong there in the first place.
You are free to associate with any political party. There is no need to apologise for supporting PF. What is unacceptable is that you are a mercenary. You have no convictions except the love of money. Now that the brook has dried and PF cannot offer you their stolen money, you abandon them. What a shame!!
This man cannot be trusted. Even his apology is not genuine. It’s probably meant to unblock some funds he is owed by the government. Isn’t he the gentleman who, a few months back, was claiming he had supplied police uniforms(?) and needed to be paid?
If PeeEfu had won, this “apology” would have never arisen.
This is just another useless beggar fishing for handouts.
He is irrelevant.