I WOULD RETIRE FROM ACTIVE POLITICS IF I WERE LUNGU – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says if he were former president Edgar Lungu he would retire from active politics to allow others to work also.

Addressing journalists at ZAF base in Lusaka upon arrival from his eight-day tour of Europe, President Hichilema said there was no harassment of Lungu, saying if the law says that the former president was entitled to three police officers, it should be so as opposed to him having 13 officers.

“He’s entitled to three policemen but he had how many? He had 13. The question is that how did he have 13 instead three? That was an abrogation of the law. So now how does that become harassment? Honestly, come on,” President Hichilema wondered, adding that civilised nations work according to the dictates of the law, warning otherwise that the same law “will come for you because you have overstepped your right … your liberty.”

“If the law says for a former president to enjoy emoluments of a former president they must not be in active politics and if they are in active politics what do you think should be done? You know the answer. You must stay in line with the law, isn’t it? Then we will have an organised society,” the President said.

He insisted that he did not see any harassment and that if police were harassing him that must be addressed, but that equally people must not sleep outside the gate as that is abrogation of the law.

“And I think police should do their job … Don’t sleep in the streets. They must go and sleep in their homes,” President Hichilema said, arguing that the protection of a former president was the job of the police and nobody else and that under his government there will be law and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-would-retire-from-active-politics-if-i-were-lungu-hh/