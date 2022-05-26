KAMBWILI DENIES IMPLICATING BOWMAN LUSAMBO IN OBED KASONGO’S DEATH

PF Presidential hopeful Chishimba Kambwili has denied implicating Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo in the death of Obed Kasongo in 2019 as there is an official postmortem report on the cause of his death.



Kasongo, the then National Democratic Congress Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson died shortly after the Roan parliamentary by-election after he was allegedly attacked in Luanshya during campaigns.



Mr. Kambwili said accusing Mr. Lusambo of killing Obed would be tantamount to defamation of character as there is an official postmortem report done by a Russian pathologist which he cannot dispute indicating that he died of malaria unless there is a second opinion.

The former NDC Leader said he stands by the statement he gave to the Police when he reported the matter and has indicated he is ready to make a submission before the Police if an official inquest is called.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has urged the new dawn administration to stop being arrogant and start taking advice being given on various matters of national interest.



Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Kambwili regretted that the UPND have become arrogant rubbishing counsel from many stakeholders on the difficulties Zambians are facing.



Mr. Kambwili who is happy he has been vindicated by the International Monetary Fund advice for governments to subsidize food and fuel said the new dawn administration should listen to the IMF and cushion the suffering on Zambians caused by the high cost of fuel.