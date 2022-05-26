KAMBWILI DENIES IMPLICATING BOWMAN LUSAMBO IN OBED KASONGO’S DEATH
PF Presidential hopeful Chishimba Kambwili has denied implicating Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo in the death of Obed Kasongo in 2019 as there is an official postmortem report on the cause of his death.
Kasongo, the then National Democratic Congress Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson died shortly after the Roan parliamentary by-election after he was allegedly attacked in Luanshya during campaigns.
Mr. Kambwili said accusing Mr. Lusambo of killing Obed would be tantamount to defamation of character as there is an official postmortem report done by a Russian pathologist which he cannot dispute indicating that he died of malaria unless there is a second opinion.
The former NDC Leader said he stands by the statement he gave to the Police when he reported the matter and has indicated he is ready to make a submission before the Police if an official inquest is called.
Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has urged the new dawn administration to stop being arrogant and start taking advice being given on various matters of national interest.
Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Kambwili regretted that the UPND have become arrogant rubbishing counsel from many stakeholders on the difficulties Zambians are facing.
Mr. Kambwili who is happy he has been vindicated by the International Monetary Fund advice for governments to subsidize food and fuel said the new dawn administration should listen to the IMF and cushion the suffering on Zambians caused by the high cost of fuel.
We thank God for technology. We can record and replay statements made by some politicians.
This self incriminating evidence is enough to put straight an inconsistent and elusive leader.
I really loved Kambwili , I thought there is a messenger of truth in him. Little did I know the man is a confirmed liar and without integrity. How do you change on matters of serious concern? Was Kambwili drunk from the devil’s cup of wrath for him to deny what he said and video evidence is public? If this is what it means to be a Dr it is a fluke.
Kambwili must be mentally sick.
He is on video claiming Lusambo killed Obed.