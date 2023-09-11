3 COMMENTS

  3. Every Dog has its day..and Tayali’s day
    is drawing near. You will talk daily about ECL today, discredit and undermine him, just know that the former President is at another level. He will laugh it off and live his life…and whatever you say won’t stick on the man. He is simply lovable…ask Hakainde Hichilema who is at pains to bring this man down. The more he persecutes ECL , the more people love him..
    So ba Tayali, try another lifeline to save you from the orange uniform… trying to win Freedom by turning ECL into a punching bag won’t do.

