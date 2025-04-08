VIDEO: IF IT WAS IN OTHER COUNTRIES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WOULD HAVE BEEN A SAINT- SAYS PS CENTRAL PROVINCE PS

IF IT WAS IN OTHER COUNTRIES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WOULD HAVE BEEN A SAINT- SAYS PS CENTRAL PROVINCE PS



Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe has praised President Hakainde Hichilema as an exemplary leader devoted to promoting peace and unity in Zambia, despite enduring significant personal hardships under the previous government.





Dr. Mwanakampwe highlighted the president’s resilience, recalling the difficult times President Hichilema faced during his imprisonment at Mukobeko Maximum Prison. There, he experienced brutal conditions, which included spending countless sleepless nights in water, a testimony to the harsh treatment imposed by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.





Upon taking office in 2021, President Hichilema demonstrated his commitment to reconciliation by reaching out to coalition members, including Dr. Mwanakampwe, to ensure that no acts of revenge would take place against former PF members.





The President firmly instructed that should any member of the United Party for National Development (UPND) consider retaliatory actions against the PF, they would face lawful consequences. Dr. Mwanakampwe underscored that this directive was crucial in preventing potential violent clashes that could have escalated tensions within the nation.





He reflected on the fact that the brutal reign of the PF had left deep scars on the Zambian people, and had the UPND sought revenge, the consequences could have been catastrophic.





During a recent event in Kabwe at the RANCH, where he was joined by 80 students from Ngabwe District who were awarded bursaries at Kabwe Institute of Technology under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Dr. Mwanakampwe reiterated President Hichilema’s dedication to restoring the education system in Zambia. He mentioned the historic decision to reintroduce free education, a policy that had been discontinued since 1992.





Furthermore, Dr. Mwanakampwe praised the significant increase in CDF allocations from K1.6 million to an impressive K36.1 million. This financial commitment emphasizes the administration’s focus on equipping Zambian youth with the necessary skills for future opportunities.





In a progressive move, he proclaimed that for the year 2025, K3.6 million has been allocated specifically for bursaries in Ngabwe District. These funds will enable students to pursue various vocational courses, including bricklaying, plumbing, and agriculture-related training, thereby fostering a generation of skilled professionals ready to contribute meaningfully to the economy.





Dr. Mwanakampwe’s remarks reflect a broader narrative of healing and empowerment, positioning President Hakainde Hichilema as a beacon of hope and a leader focused on building an inclusive and peaceful Zambia for all its citizens.