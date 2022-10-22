Home Politics UPND VIDEO: If UPND continues on this draconian path, I will come live...

VIDEO: If UPND continues on this draconian path, I will come live and apologize to Edgar Lungu – Prophet Seer1

By
zamobserver
-
3
74

3 COMMENTS

  2. This is just a cut clip, bring the whole video.
    This is a past video, which I watched, the one posting this video wants to score out of real context of the Seer 1 message he was passing a cross concerning UPND gov handling PF criminals.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© The Zambian Observer