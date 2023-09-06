INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CHASES FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU’S LAWYERS



By Fox Reporter



INSPECTOR General of Police Grapheal Musamba has this evening ordered the ejection of Lawyers representing former first lady Esther Lungu from his office.



Musamba directed Paramilitary Officers to eject lawyers Makebi Zulu and George Chisanga who had gone to his office seeking a meeting with him over the refusal by his officers to grant Mama Lungu bond.



This was after it emrged that the instructions to have Mama Lungu denied bond was from his office.



Lawyers who have been running up and down to secure the release of Mama Lungu were told in the morning by arresting officers and Director Criminal Investigations Mwala Yuyi that the bond cannot be given because they had forgotten a date stamp and would be back soon.



But later all officers stopped picking up phones.

Earlier, when the Fox received information from a police source close to the investigations suggesting that instructions have been given not to issue a bond for the former first lady, Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale pleaded not to drag the name of the IG in the matter.