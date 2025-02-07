VIDEO: I’M A WEAK GUY WHEN I SEE BEAUTIFUL LADIES – TAYALI

I’M A WEAK GUY WHEN I SEE BEAUTIFUL LADIES – TAYALI



Chilufya Tayali a social media personality who also heads a political party called EEP says he is a weak guy when he sees beautiful ladies.



Tayali who is in exile in Asia has confessed that though people hold him in high esteem as husband and a father, heis weak whennhe sees some beautiful things in ladies.





Tayali was explaining how he survived an encounter with a beautiful lady at the beach last evening.





HOW I SURVIVED A BEAUTIFUL AND CALLIPYGOUS LADY AT THE BEACH LAST NIGHT, I CAN ONLY THANK GOD