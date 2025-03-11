PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: “I’m ready to go face the police in Livingstone but am not going there alive”- WHY ME March 11, 2025 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp “I’m ready to go face the police in Livingstone but am not going there alive, I’m going as a dead person.” WHY ME
Trying to wipe up sympathy does not make yowa case special. You are a repeat offender. The first sentence clearly did nothing to correct your inclination to insult and abuse authority. This sentence this time around will be 10 years and above. Just prepare yowa ka mattress.
This boy makes a valid point though.
Why are the those insulting ECL and Bemba people not being arrested? Are we being told they are less Zambian? We see so many insults from the birthright people and yet not even one of them has been arrested. WhyHim?
Let the laws be applied fairly.
Vote wisely in 2026.