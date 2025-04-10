PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND VIDEO: In 2016,HH told me he had chosen me as his running mate and asked me not to stand under my party- Miles Sampa April 10, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp In 2016,Hakainde Hichilema told me he had chosen me as his running mate and asked me not to stand under my party. He told me to come to Mulungushi sueing the file-in of presidential nominations-Miles Sampa
But this boy is insane- why always rely on lies sure!!! For what benefits really to yourself and the general public. Let only, the birds of same furthers fly together.
Just trying always to .mislead the nation.
TOO BAD