VIDEO: Insult addict 'Why Me' seen with JJ Banda in Zimbabwe March 28, 2025
When a country glorifies Vices, just know that country is finished.
A social misfit is now an international star. The fact is, the ending of this chap will be miserable.
You can’t be so foul mouthed and expect a smooth life. He will reap what he is sowing. So much for our Christian nation.
Thank you Zimbabwe for looking after our citizens that are being persecuted by our oppressive regime. We have selective justice in Zambia where our president has given immunity from arrest to his tribesmen that are free to insult other tribes and our former president ECL. So until the law is being applied fairly to all citizens and tribes, please look after our citizens well.
WhyMe, the lion of Africa, is a true hero. He speaks the truth and has many supporters. I am very happy that he is now in a place of safety. We thank God for that. I am encouraging this brave young man to continue fighting for fairness and speaking out against corruption, tribalism and oppression in our country. We will welcome him back next year with red carpet treatment.
Vote for change in 2026.
From Honorable to honorable James Cook kkkkk