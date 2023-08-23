INTIMIDATION CANNOT WORK ON ME, I HAVE FOUGHT BATTLES HH HAS NOT BEEN IN- DR M’MEMBE

….as he denies ever shooting at anybody in Serenje

Lusaka… Tuesday, August 22, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

I never shot at anybody, if I had aimed at him, he could have been eliminated, Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has said.

Dr M’membe was reacting to his arrest and Charges jointly placed on him of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

He is accused of shooting at a named Emmanuel Simposya using a fire arm pistol allegedly causing a head injury.

Speaking shortly after being released from Ibex Police Station where he was detained, Dr M’membe said he has never assaulted anybody in his adult life.

He said no one got injured because of the shots he fired in the air to control a situation that could have resulted into a death or deaths.

And the Socialist Party President has reminded President Hakainde Hichilema that he can never be intimidated.

He said no President has ever succeeded in ruling the country using the police and President Hichilema is no exception.

“Intimidation cannot work on some of us; I have been in many struggles, which Mr Hakainde has never been in. I also want to remind Mr Hichilema that the blood of a Bemba warrior, runs through me. It gives me the courage, I also want to remind Mr Hakainde Hichilema that the wisdom of the Lozis runs through my blood. A combination of Lozi wisdom and Bemba courage is not something Mr Hakainde can conquer. If there are people who are used being intimidated, it is not some of us. I want to thank Dr. Chishimba Kambwili he travelled from the Copperbelt; he travelled all the way to Lusaka because of me. Solidarity is important. We have to be there on each other,” He said.

Dr M’membe has further called for unity saying the current Head of State is mismanaging the country.

“There is need for unity; this person leading the country is destroying it with tribalism and grand corruption that has never been seen.

“I would like to thank the legal team and the leadership of the socialist party and the supporters. I want to thank the Police officers who were working under very difficult conditions. You could read it on their faces that they were not happy with what they were made to do. This country will not be good for any of us, including Mr Hakainde Hichilema himself, if it is not good for all of us,” he said.

Earlier, Dr M’membe was saddened at the decision to block those who went to offer solidarity to him at Ibex Police Station.

He said it was strange is that the authorities wanted him to appear at the Police station in secrecy without the presence of other people and the media.

“Mr Hakainde used to come with people at the Police station, why do you want me to come alone. What is good for the goose, is good for the gander,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Dr Chishimba Kambwili said President Hichilema must be the last person to use the Police to harass others.

He said the current President has an opportunity to rule the country differently because of what he went through during opposition.

“It is surprising that efyo mwalepitamo ba Hakainde, is what you want your colleagues to pass through,” he said