President Hakainde Hichilema has come under fire for the second time in less than one month from the most widely followed and influential church in Zambia—the Catholic church led by the Pope´s representative the Most Reverend Dr Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka.

In a gripping no holds barred sermon held on Sunday, Archbishop Banda, without naming President Hichilema nor his government stated that the Zambian people seem to be fatigued by the manner the new administration is running government, equating it abandoning the aspirations of the majority poor Zambians.



The archbishop explicitly stated that the new dawn government seems to have lost direction and grip on what to do with the power the Zambians innocently gave them in the last election of August 2021.



“We (Zambians) are entrusting you with this responsibility. We have a duty to proclaim he gospel without fear and confronting what’s wrong in our society,” the fiery Clergy said, “for example he abuse of authority to ill treat an offender like little poor kacashu brewers and their families.”



Archbishop Banda was making a direct reference to an incident that took Zambia by storm ahead of Labour Day celebrations where Local Government Minister Gary Nkhombo made an old woman kachasu brewer and her family drink the illicit brew in full view of a camera without remorse without offering them an option of how they could get out of the poverty rut.

Nkhombo who boasts to be one of President Hichilema´s closest friends has not been reprimanded by Hichilema for the illegal act but LAZ and the Human Rights Commission have condemned him publicly.



Archbishop Banda proceeded to openly condemn President Hichilema for “trying people” during his long press conferences that is an abuse of power especially in the case of DPP Lillian Siyuni whom again he diplomatically did not mention.



Raphael Nakachinda, an ardent critic of Hichilema was called a “lunatic” and the President mentioned his name with contempt at least 23 times during the media conference while former Lusaka Minister Bowman Lusambo survived with a slap on the President as just a “die hard cadre.”



“It’s an abuse of power to try (as in court trial) people during press conferences,” said the most influential Catholic Archbishop in Zambia in a recorded sermon that has gone viral here below.



Archbishop Banda also weighed into the debate of the American combatant engagement with President Hichilema which is supposed to open an office in Zambia against African Union (AU) and SADC protocols.



“Its an abuse of office to engage foreign military agencies to our sovereign state without due consultation with the citizenry,” the Priest said, “Its also an abuse of power to pacify poverty with rhetoric.”



The respected man of the cloth was making a direct reference to the ever-increasing high cost of living in Zambia where an average family of six now need about K10,000 to survive on basic domestic food needs alone while they earn about K3,500 per month.

This is the second time the media shy clergy is coming out of the woods to call out President Hichilema on his short comings since he assumed office eight months ago.



The European Union and the US that were often quick to criticise the previous government of President Edgar Lungu have said nothing about the abuses of President Hichilema so far, including the US$50 million single sourced

