VIDEO: It's political suicide for UPND attacking the Catholic Bishop – Chilufya Tayali March 5, 2025
The Catholic Church has been there even before 2021 elections, and they had even created an organisation called Christians for lungu supporting a criminal to return power so that they could be benefiting from his criminal activities but oops their preferred god lost terribly to a person they disliked even to the point of death, Tayali you’re talking nonsense the roman Catholic is not God it is just an organisation that is run by selfish individuals who’s interest is to cause confusion amid peace loving people in the world, but they won’t manage here in Zambia because we worship a true God not idles as the other church is doing, 2026 the roman Catholic will watch the upnd government continuing whilst they remain supporting their ka god lungu,no real Christian can be afraid of the roman Catholic Church we only fear our living God not idles,2026 upnd is winning if you want hang yourself