VIDEO: It’s time for former President Edgar Lungu to take up and assume his rightful place and space as a statesman! – Govt

The judgement was not about blocking ECL- Mweetwa
Minister of information and media Cornelius Mweetwa says the constitutional court judgement is not about blocking former president Edgar Lungu to contest future elections , it was about resolving the question about of eligibility to which it was his eligibility
Mr Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema and the government has no hand and merit to the judgement
Leave Lungu out of government! He has no capacity to contribute. He will keep drugging government down the line. Let him give us the money he has been hiding. The presidency was his own making. He can easily turn against you and accuse you of forcing into a position. Remember Lungu had resigned and came out of retirement by his own desire. Besides Lungu is untrustworthy with all his Mundubile’s, Nakachinda’s and Mwamba. Take it as a blasing in disguise.
So you can’t see you have started a very serious war with Zambians, and not only with Lungu, which you will not be able to finish. On some of these things make proper calculations, because instead of bringing Lungu down you will find it’s you and Hichilema who will go out and down! Zambian Presidency is not a personal item, Zambia is not a farm. And you are just making things worse for yourselves because you have planted so much hate among Zambians! And hatred for you from most Zambians is becoming bigger, while Lungu whom you think you are punishing is becoming more popular! What kind of people are you? There’s no dictator who has succeeded in the world. Assad of Syrian has just run away from his country because he thought he was immortal. Is that a good thing just because of selfishness. Zambia is for Zambians, it’s not for one person. So Hichilema thinks Zambia is his personal thing, he is very mistaken.
Speak forself and stop suggesting Zambians in on this with you!
The man will embarass us. After insulting the pension as crumbs? Let him fade into oblivion after facing the law when his immunity will be lifted.
Edgar Lungu’s a free agent. Let him do what he wants to do.
My take on this one is the verdict was written on the walls before this can be passed.
My thoughts on UPND and the constitutional court are whatever you the verdict is today will come to pass. After 2026 as now more people are more determined and resolved to change the government so as the people in these institutions are marked as lame ducks. Today they are drinks expensive wines and dining with much money passed on down to them but sorrow will come when the power of the people becomes far from the manipulator HH
Pafwenamwine – you can’t articulate your thoughts clearly. Write another comment so that we can understand. Did Lungu give you one car too, I asked him not to just give Dalitso and Tasila!
Hard to understand what ba Pafwenamwime is talking about.
Maybe the Constitutional Court ruling has confused him.