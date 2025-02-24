VIDEO: James Carville predicts Trump administration ‘collapse’ in 30 days

Veteran Democratic strategist, James Carville has predicted that President Donald Trump’s administration could “collapse” within thirty days.

In an interview with Dan Abrams, the founder of Mediaite, Carville told the Democrats to avoid tackling Trump on every issue and watch events as they unfold against him.

Abrams commented about the Democrats’ opposition to many of Trump’s nominations, saying the angrier they get, the more it feeds into the Republicans’ narrative.

Responding to his question on what the left should do, Carville urged the Democrats “to play possum,” adding that “this whole thing is collapsing.”

“It’s over!” James Carville predicts the Trump administration is going to completely collapse in “less than 30 days”. He advises Dems to sit back and let it happen. (Video: SiriusXM/Mediaite) pic.twitter.com/bfA2bMF6pk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 23, 2025

“I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days, is in the midst of a massive collapse and a collapse in public opinion,” the political consultant said.

80-year-old Carville, further cited polling which showed the President’s approval rating had plunged from low fifties to upper thirties.

In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, Trump said more Americans approve of his performance in the first four weeks in office.