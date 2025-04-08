VIDEO: Jay Jay Banda Seeks Asylum in Europe, Claims Sodomy and Torture in Chilling Livestream

Jay Jay Banda Seeks Asylum in Europe, Claims Sodomy and Torture in Chilling Livestream





Former MP dismisses government narrative of escape, vows to expose truth soon



Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda, the former Petauke Central Member of Parliament, has resurfaced online from an undisclosed location in Europe with shocking claims of torture, sodomy, and an assassination attempt, stating he is now seeking asylum for his safety.





In a dramatic Facebook Live broadcast that has since garnered over 590,000 views, Banda emotionally recounted his ordeal, alleging he was abducted by state agents and subjected to inhumane treatment. He specifically named the high ranking officials as orchestrators of his alleged abduction — the same individuals he accused publicly back in June 2024.





Banda claimed he was sodomized, had his tongue twisted with pliers, and was physically tortured while in captivity. He accused senior government officials of plotting to assassinate him during the time he was reported missing, dismissing official claims by the Ministry of Home Affairs that he had escaped from Chipata Central Hospital through a window.





“Let the Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, explain to the nation how a heavily guarded suspect managed to vanish through a ward window,” Banda said during the livestream, calling the government’s account propaganda and politically motivated.





Mocking the official narrative, he stated that he would soon reveal exactly how he escaped, suggesting a more sinister backstory than the government has admitted. He maintained that his life was in danger, and his decision to flee was out of fear for his safety.





Now reportedly applying for asylum in Europe, Banda said he has “forgiven” those behind his alleged ordeal but remains determined to tell his full story in due time.





Despite being on Zambia Police’s wanted list on aggravated robbery charges, Banda’s shocking claims have reignited public debate