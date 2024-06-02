VIDEO: JAY JAY’S FATHER QUESTIONS MOTIVE TO QUIZ HIS SICK SON

JAY JAY’S FATHER QUESTIONS MOTIVE TO QUIZ HIS SICK SON

By Prudence Chota

Father of Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda, Goodwin Banda says delay by authorities to discharge his son from hospital is tantamount to alleged torture.

A distraught Mr. Banda has charged that for a week, his son has endured too much anguish at the hands of his captors before he was rescued, hence it is unreasonable that law enforcement wings could not allow the lawmaker to heal.

He adds that Friday’s action to move his son to the Police Force Headquarters for interrogation is inhumane and apparent infringement of his human rights.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda’s lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota has accused the state of alleged mishandling of his client in a series of events that unfolded on Friday.- Diamond TV