VIDEO: Kamala Harris describes the moment she received phone call from Joe Biden to replace him

US presidential candidate, Kamala Harris has described the moment that President Joe Biden called her to share that he had decided to end his re-election bid in July.

She said her family was visiting her when she received the phone call. They had just eaten pancakes and bacon and were working on a puzzle.

“My first thought was not about me, to be honest with you, my first thought was about him,” Ms Harris said when asked whether she asked for his endorsement.

The vice president also maintained that the president could have served again.

NEW: Kamala Harris breaks down in tears when she recalls the day that Joe Biden told her that he was dropping out of the race.



This is painful to watch.



“My family was staying with us and including my baby nieces. And we had just had pancakes and, you know, auntie, can I have… pic.twitter.com/QUkXFNyonv — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) August 30, 2024

“He is so smart, and I have spent hours upon hours with him being in the Oval Office and in the situation room. He has the intelligence, the commitment and judgment and disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president.”

She claimed Trump, by contrast, had none of those qualities.

Harris has faced criticism from pundits for refusing to hold a press conference or an on-the-record, in-depth interview until now. Her critics argued that she was avoiding having her record challenged.

Her appearance on CNN marks her first interview since Biden exited the race.

Ms Bash, the CNN journalist who conducted the interview of Ms Harris and Mr Walz, was one of the moderators of the 27 June debate between Biden and Trump.

Biden’s disastrous performance in that debate was widely seen as what sparked the effort for the president to be removed by the Democrats from the race.