Dr. Chishimba Kambwili Addresses Zambia’s First Lady Mrs Mutinta Hichilema from Ibex Hill Police Station in Lusaka where former First Lady Mrs Esther Lungu is detained

  1. Mr. President, please release Esther and her husband.

    I hate the PF with a passion. But this is not how I want them punished. This is unlawful Mr. President. We are looking up to you to uphold the rule of law, and fairness for all citizens. Those that fall foul of the law can be dealt with by the courts, fairly. Your direct instructions to deny Esther bond should be reversed immediately your excellency. Our country is a peaceful country, please let us maintain that.

    We do not need a state of emergency Sir.

    I pray God gives you the wisdom you need to resolve this mess.

