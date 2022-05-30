Home politics PF VIDEO: Kambwili fires shots at ZNBC TV politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Kambwili fires shots at ZNBC TV May 30, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Kambwili you are very stupid. Your big mouth got you into trouble many times. Now you are pushing ZNBC to be your mouth piece to speak on inflation and all the negative things you the pf say. The videos of you accusing Bowman are there ad evidence against your own folly. Reply This idiot is speaking as if he was not in charge of znbc and tolerated the same stuff his condemning today. That was the time when our national broadcasting was turned into a poliical parrot by chishimba himself, now today the foolish is able to smell his own faeces. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
