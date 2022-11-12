By Sharon Phiri

Chishimba Kambwili has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for issuing Statutory Instrument 70 of 2022.

Kambwili who prior to the August 12,2022 general elections promulgated tribal remarks and hate speech took to social media to heap praises of President Hichilema for issuing a directive that when the Zambian men and women take part in UN and other peace operations should have their wages must be paid in full.



The Statutory Instrument Number 70 of 2022 came into effect on November 4,2022. Previously.

Zambia Defence Forces on UN and other peace operations got 50 percent of their allowances, with the other 50 per cent going to the government.



But President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has signed a Statutory Instrument allowing Zambia Defence Forces on the United Nations (UN) and other multilaterally sanctioned peace operations get allowances at the rate of 100 percent of their dues.

Following President Hichilema’s signing, Kambwili has taken to social Media with applause stating that ‘his brother’ has done a virtuous thing.



“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate and thank his excellence the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for issuing Statutory Instrument number 70 of 2022 in which he has directed that when our men and women in uniform go on peace building they must be paid 100 percent their salaries because what used to happen is when they go they will be paid 50 percent and 50 percent goes to government…welcome done your excellence. This is what we want to see, this is what we want to see for our people if they work for something, let them work for what they have worked for, I salute you your excellence, job well done,” said Kambwili.