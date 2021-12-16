Home politics PF VIDEO: Kambwili says he will fire all the police officers when he... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Kambwili says he will fire all the police officers when he becomes President December 16, 2021 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 3 COMMENTS Zambians don’t have time for Lunatics! Dream on! Reply Practically impossible to fire all police officers. To replace with who? Think before you talk ba CK. You just tasting your your own medicine. This is just an ice berg. Wait for main berg to immerge. You might be next on the chopping board. Good luck Reply The guy, Kambwili, has just run mad. He will never be President anyway. Tha fat chap is talking total shit in clear case where Nakachinda has committed an offence. This is typical of PF and the reason why they should never ever be elected into office again. We don’t want lawlessness and people should know their limits and responsibilities. Don’t listen to this idyot, just look at the audience with him – just 2 hungry chaps that can’t even feed themselves. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
