VIDEO: Kampyongo And Six Others Released On Bail December 10, 2021 Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo with six other have been released on a K50,000 bail by the Chinsali High Court in Muchinga Province 2 COMMENTS They are not saints!! The measure you give……. Yes we need justice so that the stupidity of the past does not show its ugly head to Zambia again.
