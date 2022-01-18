COUNCILLOR DUMPS GARBAGE AT LUSAKA CIVIC CENTRE

By Victoria Yambani

Lusaka’s Kamwala Ward Councillor, Mainda Simataa has dumped sacks of garbage at the Lusaka Civic Centre in protest over the local authority’s failure to collect the same from his ward.

Mr. Simataa says the move is meant to send a message to the council’s leadership that they are not doing their job.

He says he is tired of seeing uncollected garbage in markets and other places around the city when the council is there.

Mr. Simataa has demanded that the council terminates the contracts it has with garbage collectors who have been contracted to clean the city.

The Lusaka City Council is yet to give its position on the matter.

On Monday Diamond TV shared a photo of a drainage with uncollected garbage in Kamwala ward which went viral.