VIDEO: Kate Middleton filmed out shopping with Prince William

Kate Middleton has been filmed smiling and looking happy while out shopping with Prince William following weeks of speculations about her whereabouts.
The couple were seen strolling through a car park on Saturday, March 16, while leaving the Windsor Farm Shop, close to their home.
Kate Middleton filmed out shopping with Prince William (video)
None of their three children, 10-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis were with them.
Watch the video below.
I don’t know if this is Kate Middleton or not, but if so, her husband, a whole ass Prince is ungentlemanly by making his wife carry a bag. The same wife who is recovering from serious abdominal surgery 😠 #WhereIsKate pic.twitter.com/PSdFJgY7AM— please dont be hysterical 🦺 (@xelocin) March 19, 2024