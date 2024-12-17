PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUPNDZambia Must Prosper VIDEO: KBF urges residents in Kawambwa to vote for the Tonse Alliance candidate, Dunstan Mwansa December 17, 2024 2 64 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
Are you talking to young boys and girls under 5s? People know what all those you are mentioning have cases.
Why they are from one side North or East because the whole government was all from Northern or Eastern.
They were the controlling officers of kulya mwibala as the order of the day.
Development by UPND in Kawambwa is not there because Chilangwa didn’t want to improve the constituency so that people are against UPND. It is Chilangwa to blame.
Are you sure CDF Itaifika?
Sorry Kawambwa people want development through UPND Government.
HH is not mwinsa he is a ZAMBIAN.
KBF you’re worsting your time.
He is talking like he loved PF if he did WHY did he leave to form his one man Party.
Ba KBF even if you don’t adopt them THEY will all be adopted by UPND and sail thru’ without waves. Infact you will make life easier for UPND.
Lungu is no more anyway!
Tonse Alliance to rule Zambia? Maybe when all is dead!