VIDEO: Keith Mweemba responds about Andrew Kamanga’s letter of complaint to FIFA against Mweemba’s alleged corrupt practice

LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS, MWEEMBA RESPONDS TO KAMANGA’S CORRUPTION REPORT TO FIFA





Keith Mweemba is one of the presidential Aspirants to the Football Association of Zambia confidence.



Mweemba a renowned Lusaka Lawyer is one of the Eight candidates vying for the FAZ top position who were disqualified at nomination stage. They have challenged the decision.





Kamanga went ahead to write to the world Football governing body FIFA accusing Mweemba of corruption.





Mweemba a lawyer for President Hakainde Hichilema is said to have backing of government. The government however denies that it is not backing anyone.



Zambian Eye, 1st March 2025.