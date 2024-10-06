VIDEO: Kelvin Sampa threatens to shoot owners of the land where gold has been discovered

EMBATTLED UPND CADRE KELVIN SAMPA PRODUCES FIRE ARM



A video is trending where the Swaka women of Mkushi are chasing embattled UPND Cadre Kelvin Sampa from land under dispute.



Sampa produced a fire arm in defense but the women dared that he sh00ts them.





The women are angry that Sampa has continued to work despite the land dispute being in court.



They are also upset with Sampa for going to the area with an unregistered vehicle and threatening to sh00t them.



The women further stopped the grader from operating in the area.