Please chi upnd government withdrawal rentals on this useless man.
He’s right. Laws of physics will tell you that the response is always equivalent to the force applied. UPND is simply causing this. Imagine if they ignored him from the start and concentrated on delivering their lies. I doubt if we could have been here.
The more this rogue government responds to his private acts the more ECLs political image is solidified. Already BBC has reported on the police permit requirement. HH’s undemocratic tendencies will be exposed.
2.1 FOOLS FOR.2.1 PF IDIOTS, tell your Kasaka Kandalama President to come out publicly if the criminal has now gone into active politics ba PF idiots imwe. You talk too much sh*t PF loser iwe.
Not possible to ignore ECL.
Just put pressure until he comes out
In the open and tells us his position.
When historians look back as to the time when the International Community realised that they were dealing with a despot, a masquerade in Zambia, one event will come out clear…the detention of the former first lady Esther Lungu over the so called Motor Vehicle theft and refusal to give her bond. This single event has opened the eyes of many in the International Community…and Zambia is now on the spot light..BBC and many foreign News outlets are now reporting what is happening in the country…A police permit to go for a fitness jogging exercise?? Come on ba UPND, you are becoming an embarrassment.