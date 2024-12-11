PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Lawyer Makebi Zulu discusses the disqualification of ECL Eligibility for 2026 and future Election December 11, 2024 6 366 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
This lawyer’s acumen has been seriously eroded by his allegiance to Lungu. Listening to this interview the first 3 to five minutes clearly tells one to spend one’s time on other more beneficial things. PF really damaged potentially good brains!
Bill 10 lawyer
There are no Zambians who are confused, except PF thieves. The judgement of his eligibility in 2021, for which the judges had no choice but to pronounce him “eligible” had to be evacuated.
Were you sworn in twice, yes or no, did you hold the office of president twice yes or no, does the law allow a person who has held office twice to go for a third time into office, yes or no, does the constitution allow a person who was twice sworn into office to come again for a third time yes or no
Our biggest problem in our country is the lack of division between our arrogance and ignorance, a lot of the ignorant elites behave arrogantly and that is because they base everything on the profession and qualification. Qualifications are just foundations, it’s character and qualifications and the right experience that makes a difference. We have tons of fallible individuals even in professions where good morals and character are key.
Zambia will be better when we start being more rational and objective than emotional and subjective.
Spare me from tribe please, it’s so much based on arrogance and ignorance I find it sad.
We shout racism but yet tribalism is our diet? We are our own worst enemies
.
Is Makebi speaking as a lawyer or politician- we need answers! It is is lawyer then he is a dull one.