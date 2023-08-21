VIDEO: Let The Egyptians Go To Avoid A Diplomatic Wrangle- Chilufya Tayali

TAYALI WANTS GOLD CASE SCANDAL TO BE DROPPED

EEP President, ChilufyaTayali says the Egyptians must be let go.

He wants the case to close.

Those arrested are;

ZAMBIA 🇿🇲

1. Dr. Jim Belemu-CEO, Mahogany Air.

2. Mr. Mulungu Oswald Diangamo- MD, ZamQlik Solutions and Chairperson of Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony.

3. Shadreck Kapasa Kasanda-Lusaka Businessman and goldsmith.

4. Patrick Kawanu Jnr-Pilot, Zambia Skyways.

SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦

5. Mcebisi Mlonzi-

TFM Holdings executive chairman Mcebisi Mlonzi of business address UNIT 23B KATHERINE AND WEST BUILDING, 114 WEST ST GAUTENG Sandton Gauteng, 2196 South Africa.

Mlonzi and his firm were in the news in Zambia in 2022 when they accused Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo of soliciting for a bribe in the $100million procurement of the construction of infectious-disease hospital.

In a letter dated November 25, 2022,the Ministry of Health terminated the contract awarded to TFM Holdings Ltd for the construction and equipping of seven by 150 bed capacity hospitals in Zambia.

Mlonzi’s local business partner is Dr. Jim Belemu.

EGYPT 🇪🇬

6. Michael Adel Boutros-Michael Adel Botros – Boutros is based in London, Cairo and Doha?Qatar). He owns Amstone International Limited, a British corporation that consults with military forces on defense development.



Michel is also a military consultant, film producer, and CEO of a Doha-based construction company with no projects in the Gulf.

7. Walid Refat Fahimi Botros Abelsayed,

8. Yasser Mokhtar Abelghafor Elshishtawy,

9. Mounir Shaker Gerges Awad (Shaker is a prominent Nile Delta goldsmith who owns a gold factory with several showrooms in Egypt.)

10. Mohammed Abdelhak Mohammed Gouda.

Others are Spanish and latvians.

The seized jet is the Bombardier Global Express, BD-T7-700-1A10 (T7-WSS) registered in San Marino and operated by FlyingGroup Middle East, based in the Dubai Airport Freezone.

The company is the regional branch of FlyingGroup, a Belgium-based service provider which offers airplane management, rental, and maintenance.

The other plane, the Bombardier 6000, HB-JLC, was not impounded and has not been mentioned in official records. The possible role of this plane in the Gold Scandal and its passengers, remain unkown.

A smaller local aircraft, King Air B190 owned by Zambia Skyways was also impounded.

On 14th August,2023, the Drug Enforcement Commission, acting on information from the airport, together with officers from various Law Enforcement Agencies swung into action.

The operation on Monday, 14th August 2023 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, resulted in a seizure of the following items:

1. USD 5, 697,700.

2. Five (05) pistols.

3. Seven (07) magazines.

4. 126 rounds ammunition.

5. 602 pieces of suspected Gold weighing 127.2 kg.

6. Equipment used for testing Gold.