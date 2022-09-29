VIDEO: “Let President HH start the process of removing my immunity,” says Edgar Lungu.

“YOU cannot keep saying ‘Nibakabwalala, Banabar’ if I stole, take me on. He who alleges, must prove and we will defend ourselves,” former Republican President Edgar Lungu has said.

Mr Lungu has also challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to go to Parliament and have his immunity lifted so that a case can be laid to prove whether he committed crimes during his rule of tenure as president or not.

Mr Lungu was speaking when Patriotic Front (PF) members went to pay him solidarity at his residence today.

He said there was need for Mr Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) to prove that he was a criminal who also led a bunch of criminals so that he could answer to charges accused of.

“My urge is that May the President institute lifting of my immunity by going to Parliament to lay a case so that he can eventually prove what crimes I committed. He should start the process of removing my immunity so that I can have my day in court to answer for charges, otherwise they have to stop the accusations because they are causing lawlessness,” he said.