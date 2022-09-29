VIDEO: “Let President HH start the process of removing my immunity,” says Edgar Lungu.

“YOU cannot keep saying ‘Nibakabwalala, Banabar’ if I stole, take me on. He who alleges, must prove and we will defend ourselves,” former Republican President Edgar Lungu has said.
Mr Lungu has also challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to go to Parliament and have his immunity lifted so that a case can be laid to prove whether he committed crimes during his rule of tenure as president or not.
Mr Lungu was speaking when Patriotic Front (PF) members went to pay him solidarity at his residence today.
He said there was need for Mr Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) to prove that he was a criminal who also led a bunch of criminals so that he could answer to charges accused of.
“My urge is that May the President institute lifting of my immunity by going to Parliament to lay a case so that he can eventually prove what crimes I committed. He should start the process of removing my immunity so that I can have my day in court to answer for charges, otherwise they have to stop the accusations because they are causing lawlessness,” he said.
This was the MOST weak president EVER. IAM astonished HIW HE BECAME A PRESIDENT?? SUCH A DIRECTIONLESS AND VISIONLESS MAN!!
ZAMBIA WAS NOT A COUNTRY!!
Now under UPND and HH we are safe.
Nanga kupemashika, relax mudala. No need to panic…if there is anything you did the long arm of the law will definitely reach you. Zambians want to learn the formular of how to double assets in one year…..No mercy at all.
I will be the happiest if his immunity is removed. Then we will know why he failed to handover power to the Speaker in 2016 when his electiion victory was petitioned
Let the investigative wings complete their work and there is no rush to remove that immunity anyway. Lungu is very scared. Even Kampyongo was surprised to see Lungu so much scared. Kampyongo tried to catch him with his camera flashing eyes and he saw that Lungu is now completely finished. Better he returns the stolen weeealth and he will be at peace!
Adada, kindly put it in writing so that we know you mean it.
Once we have your wish in writing, it will make it easy to grant your wish!
Just be careful what you wish for.
If your conscience is clear, no need to become breathless asking for the lifting of your immunity!
Has HH got power to remove immunity? So someone can be a former president and still be very ignorant of the constitution? What jokers we are!
Time for jail you visionless tyrant and father of corruption
TIME FOR JAIL, TIME FOR JAIL
Mr Lungu, these processes will be when a strong case has been made. It will not be done on your terms you selfish greedy thief.