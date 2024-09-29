VIDEO: LET THEM POINT AT WHICH DEAL I GOT TO BUILD WHAT I BUILT? ALL THEY HAVE MANAGED TO DO IS TO CRAFT PROPAGANDA AGAINST ME AND MY FAMILY-  EDGAR LUNGU

1

LET THEM POINT AT WHICH DEAL I GOT TO BUILD WHAT I BUILT? ALL THEY HAVE MANAGED TO DO IS TO CRAFT PROPAGANDA AGAINST ME AND MY FAMILY

1 COMMENT

  1. If I were ECL I would keep quiet. How much money did he have when he started off ? Money was put together for him. Total the amounts of his wife and children s properties. Where did that money come from. Sir ba Lungu stop tightening the noose round your neck.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here