Derrick Chilundika, Nchanga Mp and Luapula Provincial Minister brandished a gun last night and threatened to shoot a trader.

Chilundika accused the trader of selling his son marijuana.



Chilundika,who ganged up with elder son beat the trader and produced a gun threatening to kill him.



On Sunday, Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Nkandu shot his wife in the leg after a narital dispute.

Nkandu is trying hard to bury the matter.

Below is the video of the victim of Derrick Chilundika.