VIDEO: Lubinda talks to journalists after visiting detained Bowman Lusambo at Kabwata Police Station
May 3, 2022

Cry my beloved country.

BO LUBINDA I THINK THIS IS LOUGHABLE, KKKKKKK, THE SAME POLICE WHICH YOU DICTATED AND ARRESTED YOUR FELLOW POLITICIANS WITHOUT A BOND NOW IS THE THE SAME POLICE WHICH IS ON YOU TODAY HOW DO YOU FEEL, INFACT YOUR JUNIOR OFFICERS HAVE MORE POWERS THAN YOU HAVE TODAY, KKKKKKK AHAHAHA

Ba PF you were too much. You stole way too much and abused citizens. I just pray Hakainde stays strong and makes sure all these thieves end up in jail. This is one of the big reasons Zambians voted for HH. Thank you.
