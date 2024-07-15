VIDEO: LUNGU’S TELEPHONE CONVERSATION PLOT TO TAKE OVER UKWA

MCC Mbewe must be commended by all well meaning PF members, not condemned

Most of you have heard a leaked chart between our party and former president, Edgar Lungu (ECL) and Member of Central Committee (MCC) Kebby Mbewe from Southern province.

Yes, I also condemn the leakage of the chart between President Lungu and his Member of Central Committee, Kebby Mbewe. This is not good at all. We can’t expose our party president like that.

But What MCC Mbewe told Lungu is exactly what other leaders in UKA are being told by their party members. Mbewe is a patriotic PF who wants the best for PF in the alliance. His concerns and content is ok for me. I agree with him as PF member.

All UKA presidents are getting similar concerns in their respective parties from their members.

Members of CF, NDC, PF, GP, NHP, PEP, etc are all asking their presidents if they are contesting as UKA president. It is a health discussion all parties in UKA are having either directly like MCC Mbewe did or indirectly with their party presidents. What is wrong with what Mbewe said?

In other words, MCC Mbewe must be commended by all well meaning PF members, not to be condemned at all. Yes, PF must openly take Lungu to UKA as the coalition candidate.

It is true that only PF can have this discussion with their party president, no one can market Lungu as a Candidate in UKA apart from PF.

PF, UKA!!!!!

Mutale Bwalya, Concerned PF Member, Kabwe