VIDEO: Lusaka CBD as of day two after relocating street vendor

  1. Great job. Now comes the hard part of cleaning the hearts and minds of the same people.

    To win back the trust of these disappointed people you need to be extra sensitive to provide an alternative. If all you have is a clean picture, you have shot yourself in the foot.

    We hope and trust you have wisely already developed a plan to help all these people slide back into a production space without much delay.

    If you have not then we have a bigger mess on our hands and a very big following unsure about how to entrust their future to you.

    Now the real work begins. Please share with us the magic formula to ensure this much feared and unwarranted street business invasion won’t ever come back.

