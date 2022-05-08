THINGS WEREN’T THIS BAD UNDER ECL, WOMEN TELLS THE BULLDOZER

…as he donates mealie meal and leaves them with words of encouragement amid a sharp rise in the cost of living

LUSAKA, Sunday, May 8, 2022

As Bembas say, “mayo mpapa, mailo nkakupapa” – former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has taken advantage of this year’s Mother’s Day to appreciate elderly women.

As he went about brining smiles on the faces of elderly women in Lusaka’s Kamanga area, the generous Lusambo, alias The Bulldozer, heard how ordinary Zambians are wallowing in abject poverty following the sharp rise in the cost of living.

The women told PF Kabushi lawmaker that life had become harder under the New Dawn Administration and that they missed the leadership of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

They said things under the reign of the Patriotic Front (PF) were not as bad as they are currently.

One woman cried to Hon Lusambo saying there is no food “kaya kapena ba UPND batabisa, kaili (ba PF) munatichokamo. The lawmaker however corrected her and said “ndimwe munatichokamo.”

Some were even chanting alebwelelapo as they blatantly told The Bulldozer that they were not seeing the change that people were hoping to have in the country.

“Unga wadula, ma landlord baikila ma rentals yakwela elo ma salary titenga ma K1,200. Sinionapo change yamene benzokamba banthu. Muli ba Lungu twalibako bwino, fintu nafikosa. Muli ba Lungu twalikwatako indalama apa fintu nafikosa,” said one of the women.

Some women questioned where free education was as they claimed that they were told to pay K1,300 when they wanted to have their children enrolled at a named school in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, not only did Hon Lusambo leave the women with assorted items among which is a bag of mealie meal but also left them with encouraging words.

The Bulldozer encouraged women to be strong and said things will get better.