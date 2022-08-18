Home politics PF VIDEO: Lusambo has accused the UPND of burning Kapala Market politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Lusambo has accused the UPND of burning Kapala Market August 18, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lusambo has accused the UPND system for burning 🔥 the Kapala Market so that it gives them an execuse to make bribery donations to the electorate. 1 COMMENT PF is known for committing such crimes, so the kapala market was burnt BOW-MAN’s cadres. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
