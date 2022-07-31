Bowman “Bulldozer” Lusambo mobbed by congregants and residents shortly after attending Mass at HOLY Cross Catholic Church in Kabushi constituency.

5 COMMENTS

    • Politics of the belly. Bowman will retain because he has been bribing the churches in Ndola such as UCZ and Catholics with cash “donations”. Meanwhile he is being sued by various people for money he owes. When pursued for money laundering ati he is being victimised.

      • Ati Zambia is a Christian nation. Under the devil’s foot. These ignorant congrats who even memorise a verse in the scriptures they are just read every Lord’s Day. They are condemned in perpetuity of their respective ignorance and poverty. Repent you folly congrats. Lusambo is no more. Mark my words if Lusambo will retain the seat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here