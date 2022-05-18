Former Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela freed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has freed Pambashe member of parliament Ronald Chitotela of two charges of possessing property suspected to be procceds of crime.

Principal resident magistrate Jennifer Bwalya says the immunity granted to Chitotela by the Anti-Corruption Commission to preclude him from prosecution is still in force and proceeding with the matter will ben subjecting him to double jeopardy (punishment).

Chitotela’s charges were in relation to the acquisition of a house in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill and obtaining K500,000 using ‘illegal gains’.