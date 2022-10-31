MAMA Chikamoneka, a staunch UPND supporter who in the Patriotic Front regime showered insults on Zambia’s sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, says she is sorry for all the wrongs she did against the former Head of State.
Chikamoneka further says she regrets ever fighting for UPND because the party in power does not appreciate the efforts of the people on the grassroots.
She complains that she has not received any form of Empowerment from the rulling party yet the relatives, children and girlfriends of those in offices are benefiting everyday while other people are told to form cooperatives which yield no results.
This mentality of handouts is really entrenched in our society. Which one is better, one being given a K100 to eat today and suffer the rest of the days or form corporatives and have a long term source of income? Yes there are challenges here and there regarding these corporatives when it comes to implementation of this initiative but it seems people are used to handouts and which really a sad state of affairs.
This thing of expecting to be paid or recognised for fighting for our own country and peace must stop.i am a UPND supporter and I support because I like the way HH thinks and his ideals for Zambia. Mama Chikamoneka go in peace chikayemonekela kumbi.
I at one time advised UPND to stop receiving people that are PF cadres because they are used and addicted to receiving hand outs. This culture of expecting handouts from political parties is very bad and unpatriotic.
SHE WAS GREEN INSIDE YET SHE MASQUERADED AS RED ON THE OUTSIDE. YOU CAN’T HAVE PEANUT EDUCATION AND THEN YOU EXPECT A JOB FROM UPND WHEN DEGREE HOLDERS ALSO FORGOT ABOUT THEIR DEGREES, THEY WENT DOWN TO FIGHT ON THE GROUND WITH YOU. WHO GETS EMPLOYED FIRST? SOME OF US WERE TEARGASSED BY THE PF POLICE ALMOST TO DEATH BUT WE ARE HERE NOT EMPLOYED BUT NOT COMPLAINING. WE ARE HERE IN UPND FOR THE LOVE OF THE PARTY.
Absolutely worse than the devil. By the way, who cares, you time wasters
Ma didn’t yavuta…..
I am happy she has exposed her true colors. Zambia is not for political cadres but for all Zambians. I never saw her on my door at my home or village campaign for UPND. I voluntery with my family votedout PF becauze of physical attack by PF cadres and when we reported to police nothing was done.PF cadres were the only Zambians by then and every one was a foreigner.
So mama Tachakamoneke if you want to turn Zambia into UPND like the way PF did just to employ PF cadres and relatives then you re right to go back fo PF with your selfish mentality .
Zambians voted ununimously removing your party PF because of hash leadership of PF.
THIS CHIKAMONEKA MUST HAVE BEEN PAWN OR MOLE PLANTED BY THE PF IN THE UPND JUST AS THEY HAD PLANTED GBM (REMEMBER GBM”s CONFESSION?). THE DEPARTURE OF SUCH “MEMBERS” MUST BE CELEBRATED!