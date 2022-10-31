MAMA Chikamoneka, a staunch UPND supporter who in the Patriotic Front regime showered insults on Zambia’s sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, says she is sorry for all the wrongs she did against the former Head of State.



Chikamoneka further says she regrets ever fighting for UPND because the party in power does not appreciate the efforts of the people on the grassroots.



She complains that she has not received any form of Empowerment from the rulling party yet the relatives, children and girlfriends of those in offices are benefiting everyday while other people are told to form cooperatives which yield no results.