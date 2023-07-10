VIDEO: Man Storms Ex-Girlfriend’s House, Collects Every Gift He Purchased During Their Time Together 

A video circulating on social media captures a Nigerian man reclaiming gifts he had given to his now ex-girlfriend.
Accompanied by friends, he visits her residence to collect his belongings, including handbags, shoes, and a phone.
The footage shows the man walking away with his recovered items, surrounded by supportive friends.
The incident occurred after the ex-girlfriend requested to end the relationship.
@pulsenigeria247 Is this right or wrong 😳 #pulseviral #pulsenigeria #nigeria #tiktoknigeria ♬ original sound – Pulse Nigeria