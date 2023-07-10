VIDEO: Man Storms Ex-Girlfriend’s House, Collects Every Gift He Purchased During Their Time Together 

0

A video circulating on social media captures a Nigerian man reclaiming gifts he had given to his now ex-girlfriend.

Accompanied by friends, he visits her residence to collect his belongings, including handbags, shoes, and a phone.

The footage shows the man walking away with his recovered items, surrounded by supportive friends.

The incident occurred after the ex-girlfriend requested to end the relationship.

@pulsenigeria247 Is this right or wrong 😳 #pulseviral #pulsenigeria #nigeria #tiktoknigeria ♬ original sound – Pulse Nigeria

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here