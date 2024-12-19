video: Mariah Carey signs on Rihanna’s br3@st during Christmas concert in New York

Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, didn’t let the flu dampen her final performance in New York City on Tuesday night.

Despite cancelling a few earlier shows due to illness, she dazzled fans at the Barclays Center, where her ‘Christmas Time’ tour wrapped up with a memorable evening.

The night became even more special when pop icon Rihanna was spotted in the audience, cheering Mariah on. Mid-performance, Mariah came down from the stage to greet Rihanna, creating a buzz among the packed crowd.

In a playful turn of events, Rihanna surprised everyone by requesting a personal autograph from Mariah. With a red marker in hand, Mariah fulfilled Rihanna’s request, signing her bre@st. The crowd erupted in cheers as Rihanna humorously grabbed the microphone and announced, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all!”

The unexpected and lighthearted interaction was captured on video and shared on social media, adding a unique twist to Mariah’s final holiday show. Fans celebrated the unforgettable moment as a perfect blend of festive cheer and superstar camaraderie.