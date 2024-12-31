VIDEO: Married Wayne Rooney is caught taking a mystery woman into his rented flat

A new video has surfaced online appearing to show Wayne Rooney taking a mystery woman into his apartment.

In the viral clip, the former Manchester United striker can be seen unlocking a door while a woman with blonde hair waits behind him.

Wayne Rooney has been filmed letting a MYSTERY woman into his flat 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/4oAFgqIkUL — Mail Sport (@MailSport) December 30, 2024

The former Man United star – currently manager of rock-bottom Championship side Plymouth Argyle – has been living in an upmarket rented flat in the Devon city since taking over as head coach of the club this summer.

This comes after it was gathered that Rooney’s ‘bachelor lifestyle’ hundreds of miles from home has been causing concern to those close to him, including his wife Coleen, 38.