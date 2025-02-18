VIDEO: Masebo, Mposha clash with UPND Councillor in Munali Constituency

Ministers vs. Councillor Lock Horns in Munali



Lusaka witnessed a blockbuster showdown today as two Cabinet ministers the fearless Sylvia Masebo and the determined Mike Mposha locked horns with a UPND councillor over a piece of land that has been growing maize for over 25 years.





What started as a simple land discussion nearly turned into WrestleMania, with onlookers gasping, shouting, and probably placing bets on who would throw the first punch!





Eyewitnesses report that the community was minding its own business, happily cultivating maize as they have for decades, when suddenly—BOOM!—the area MP developed a suspiciously urgent interest in the land. One minute, people were discussing crops, and the next, there was an explosive verbal brawl that had all the elements of a high-budget action movie—minus the popcorn!





“That’s OUR land!” yelled community members.

“You can’t take what belongs to the people!” shouted the councillor.

“We are following procedure!” countered the ministers, probably sweating under the Lusaka sun.





At some point, tensions boiled over, and fists were almost thrown almost! But as much as this looked like a fight scene from an African soap opera, no blows were exchanged (probably because someone remembered they’re government officials and not WWE stars).





The people demand answers. The councillor wants justice. And the ministers? Well, they probably just want this story to disappear faster than an unpaid bill.