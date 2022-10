Me and HH Ni Phone na Simcard-Mafinga MP



PF Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing the constituency development fund to K28.3 million in the 2023 national budget.



Mr Chabinga said he has 100 percent support for President Hichilema because he has a heart for the people of Zambia.



He said this when he handed over cheques worth K1.9 Million to 101 Cooperatives in Mafinga district under the 2022 constituency development fund.