VIDEO: Media tour of the seized Aircraft at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport

GOLDGATE PLANES STILL GROUNDED AT KKIA

August 17, 2023

LUSAKA – Drug Enforcement Commission DEC Director General Nason Banda this morning led journalists on a fact finding mission to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport meant to dispel social media reports that the two aircrafts involved in the goldgate had left the country.

This followed reports quoting among others PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba that both the planes and suspects had left the country in unclear circumstances.

In the company of several law enforcement agencies and government officials,Mr Banda led the media to ascertain the presence and availability of the two planes at the centre of the gold scam.

A check by The Falcon Crew at Kenneth Kaunda international Airport found 2 aircrafts namely, Egyptian Global Express T7-WW and a Zambian aircraft 9J-YVZ packed.

According to the drug enforcement commission, 9 foreigners and 4 Zambians are currently in police detention to help with investigations in a matter Mr Banda described as a case of gold scam.

Investigations have continued